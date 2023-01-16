‘Kahani Suno’ by Kaifi Khalil on No. 36 in YouTube Top 100 Music Videos Global

Having garnered utmost fame from Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari, the immensely talented Kaifi Khalil went on to win hearts with his mesmerizing song, Kahani Suno.

With renditions from fans and singers alike, Khalil’s song has become so popular that ARY Digital has not only taken the song as the Original Sound Track (OST) of its new visual delight but has also named the drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, after its lyrics. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha stars Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, and Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz in pivotal roles.

The song has become so popular in all parts of the world that it is the top 36th global song in YouTube’s ‘Top 100 Music Videos Global’ right now!

Earlier, actor Ahsan Khan took to Instagram to post a video of himself sitting with the magical Kaifi Khalil, and getting awestruck by the latter’s surreal voice as he sings a few lines from Kahani Suno, aka Pyaar Hua Tha. Ahsan could not hold himself from applauding the young singer.

Coming back to the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, the fifth episode aired last Monday and it delineates Saad (Wahaj Ali), deeply in love with his cousin Maheer (Hania Aamir) but she does not know of it. Another boy Areeb (Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz) finds himself in awe of Maheer as soon as he sees her, which gets Saad in a quagmire.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.