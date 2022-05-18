1st Ep of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ stands tall with atleast 10M YouTube views

After a week, the pilot of one of ARY Digital’s recent visual delights, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi is trending on YouTube across Pakistan with a whopping 10 Million views. That’s not all, the episode has received the highest TRPs on television.

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi starts off with Mehak celebrating her father’s birthday amid love and contentment galore. The next day on their way to the college, Mehak and her family come across Shamsher in a rather shocking encounter. Belonging to an uber elite family, Shamsher is a spoiled boy who does not take no for an answer, no matter what he asks for.

Fans and drama aficionados made sure to give their feedback on the first episode. A few loved the acting of both Danish Taimoor and Dur e Fishan, while the others were stunned by the presence of veterans like Nauman Ijaz, Shahood Alvi, Atiqa Odho, and others. People also commented on the overall vibe of the drama and appreciated the dialogues, story, and screenplay.

How do you think will tonight’s episode of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.