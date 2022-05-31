Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi trends with over 42 Million YouTube views!

With more than a whopping 42 Million views, ARY Digital’s newest visual delight Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi is winning hearts for all the right reasons. Even on the sixth day, its 3rd episode is trending on YouTube across Pakistan. It is mainly due to the exceptional storyline and astoundingly appealing acting by ace actors like Nauman Ijaz, Shahood Alvi, Danish Taimoor, and Dur e Fishan, among others.

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi starts off with Mehak celebrating her father’s birthday amid love and contentment galore. The next day on their way to the college, Mehak and her family come across Shamsher in a rather shocking encounter. Belonging to an uber elite family, Shamsher is a spoiled boy who does not take no for an answer, no matter what he asks for.

He falls in love with Mehak and he literally goes rogue in his quest to get her. After listening to her disapproval on the forceful dinner date, he gets her father arrested just because he wanted her to call him and ask for mercy. He also tells his family about Mehak.

Fans and drama aficionados made sure to give their feedback on these episodes. A few loved the acting of both Danish Taimoor and Dur e Fishan, while the others were stunned by the presence of veterans like Nauman Ijaz, Shahood Alvi, Atiqa Odho, and others. People also commented on the overall vibe of the drama and appreciated the dialogues, story, and screenplay.

How do you think will this week’s episode of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.