Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi | Mehak is in a complete predicament

Episode 4 of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi is trending at number 1 on YouTube even after six days of upload. This is mainly because of the unique storyline and absolutely skilled actors, doing their magic in front of the camera.

In the recent episode, Ahsan’s mother somehow tells Shamsher that her son and Mehak are about to get married. As a result, Shamsher literally drags Ahsan out of his home, addresses the crowd, and says Mehak can only become his lifepartner. He and his guards take Ahsan away, to an abandoned place.

Shamsher’s father and brother are angry with him but could not do anything due to his stubbornness. Likewise, Mehak’s parents feel helpless and are frightened of Shamsher. Like an unbridled horse, Shamsher is doing anything and everything in his power to bring Mehak into his life.

Fans and drama aficionados made sure to give their feedback on these episodes. A few loved the acting of both Danish Taimoor and Dur e Fishan, while the others were stunned by the presence of veterans like Nauman Ijaz, Shahood Alvi, Atiqa Odho, and others. People also commented on the overall vibe of the drama and appreciated the dialogues, story, and screenplay.

How do you think will this week’s episode of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.