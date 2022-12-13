Here’s how you can watch ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ finale before anyone else!

We have entered an era of massive digital revolution where people opt to consume content on the go; while traveling, or doing anything else. Tech savvies have literally brought entertainment to our fingertips with the help of Over The Top (OTT) services. Being a developing country, Pakistan never really thought of giving OTT services a serious try until ARY Digital Network came up with the idea to channel their impeccable High Definition (HD) content to the fingertips of their consumers without any hassle of looking for it on YouTube, DailyMotion or any other streaming service for that matter.

ARY Digital Network brought ‘ARY ZAP’, as to commemorate its 19 years of unwavering success in 2020. Just like Netflix, our customers watch their favorite shows on their smartphones and smart TVs with a command over choosing the content that suits their mood.

ARY Digital’s ongoing television delight, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment.

The grand finale of the drama is all revved up to set a milestone this Wednesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital. The last episode of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi will also be streamed live via ARY ZAP for a continuous flow of entertainment.

But that’s not all! The grand finale of Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi will exclusively be available for ARY ZAP consumers before the world sees it! Yes! You read it right! If you are an ARY ZAP user, you will actually be able to watch the entire episode 2 hours before it airs! All you need to do is, download the application here, install it and keep observing the space for any new uploads.

The play starring Danish Taimoor, Dur e Fishan, and Naumaan Ejaz in pivotal roles, has become a phenomenon among television viewers in Pakistan and across the world. The play’s episodes get millions of views within minutes after being uploaded on the channel’s Youtube profile.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.