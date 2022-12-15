Fans in tears as ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ ends on an emotional note

Fans bid a tearful farewell to Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem) and little Shamsher as ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ ended on an emotional note last night.

The story wrapped up Wednesday night as the hero of the drama Shamsher (Danish Taimoor) breathed his last after being shot by the gunmen sent by his father, Nawabzada Dilawar (Nauman Ijaz). With the guilt of his son’s death, Baba Saab also took his life.

On the other hand, Mehak, who finally developed feelings for Shamsher and confessed her love to him moments before his death, is now a single parent to her and Shamsher’s son whom she named after her late husband.

While we are definitely in awe of the finale moments of the grandeur, let’s have a look at how the fans are reacting to the ending of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’.

Re-watching #kaisiterikhudgarzi

For me, Drama started after Shamsher's dhamakedaar entry ????

I can watch his scenes multiple times without getting bored????#DanishTaimoor pic.twitter.com/PsNz9JvTWU — Sweetheart Bright ???? (@Millie_Bbright) December 13, 2022

Chota shamsher cute ????hai par achche se face to dikhate ???? issme bhi itni kanjoosi????#kaisiterikhudgharzi #kaisiterikhudgarzi pic.twitter.com/s9CGOsOqbM — Riya(immj lover) (@Riya76597513) December 14, 2022

Tbh last episode made me cry and i also started to missing someone that how the time change????????

wo khte hai na ki "kisi ke jaane se Zindagi khtm nhi ho jaati lekin zindagi me kch baaki bhi nhi rh jaata…???????? #kaisiterikhudgarzi #Danishtaimoor #DureFishan #ARYDigital #MissingYou pic.twitter.com/TQs0TRF49C — Ayan?????? (@Call__me__Ayan) December 14, 2022

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’ was undoubtedly one of the most trending serials on television during its run time and smashed TRP records with every episode. Not only in Pakistan, but the show was a hit in several countries and racked up billions of views on the video platform, YouTube.

The ensemble cast of the show also featured Hammad Shoaib, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Emad Butt, and Shehzeen Rahat among others.

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi | Going to any length to attain love

Writer Radain Shah penned the moving storyline of the title, while, Ahmed Bhatti helmed the direction that received applause from fans across the globe.

