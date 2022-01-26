Karachi Kings’ new anthem in the works?

Tuesday evening, the super surreal and energetic singer, Asim Azhar took to Twitter to ask the famous rapper Talhah Yunus for an anthem for Karachi ahead of the seventh installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL). He also tagged the President and CEO of ARY Digital Network and the Owner of Karachi Kings, Mr. Salman Iqbal, asking him about his opinion on the collaboration.

Apne Karachi walo ke liye anthem hojaye @TalhahYunus ? Kya kehte hain @Salman_ARY bhai ????????????? — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) January 25, 2022

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipient for his services for cricket, Mr. Salman Iqbal responded, “Qadam Jama Kay Khel Ja (Stand firm and play with perseverance).”

The Young Stunners’ sensation Talhah Yunus also tweeted, “Let’s do this.”

Asim Azhar had also sung the anthem of KK, ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’, for the fifth installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The song is a perfect amalgamation of energy, enthusiasm, passion for cricket, and of course, about the city of lights, Karachi.

Are you supporting Karachi Kings? What do you want to say to the team and this potential collaboration? Tell us in the comments below.

