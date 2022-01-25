PSL 7 Anthem ‘Agay Dekh’ is out

The official anthem for the seventh installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL), entitled Agay Dekh, has just premiered Monday evening and it is being showered with love and admiration for all the right reasons.

For the first time ever, the anthem features the undisputed king of the Pakistani music scene, Atif Aslam sprinkling his magic in the music video. He is styled by his better half, Sara Atif Aslam.

The super melodious Aima Baig graces the PSL anthem again. She had been the pivotal fragment of yesteryear’s song Groove Mera that features, Young Stunners and Naseebo Lal.

The upbeat song is produced by one of the youngest and most talented music composers, Abdullah Siddiqui.

Agay Dekh is an amalgamation of feel-good vibes, enthusiasm, and patriotism, mixed with some vibrant visual effects and a groovy theme.

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig – who was Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of Pakistan last year – has numerous accolades with her chart-topping hits.

Atif Aslam has sung numerous many hit songs for not only the local industry but for the foreign industry as well. He was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan back in 2008.

PSL 7 begins on January 27 with the opening game between former champions Karachi Kings and current holders Multan Sultans. Cricket lovers will be able to watch the whole season in HD on A-Sports.

