‘Khel Khel Mein’ wins big at LSA 2022

Released in November 2021, Khel Khel Mein, starring the dapper Bilal Abbas Khan, with the stunning, Sajal Ali went on to become a major hit of the year.

The film revolves around a group of university-going students competing in an international theater competition. The group flies to Bangladesh for the competition but to their surprise, they are not welcomed warmly. The group not only makes friends in Bangladesh but also wins the first prize for their re-enactment of how things turned sour between Pakistani and Bangladeshi brothers.

Well, Khel Khel Mein has just been crowned as the best film of 2021 recently at LSA 2022, with Bilal Abbas and Sajal Ali emerging as the best actor and best actress respectively. That’s not all, the song ‘Nayi Soch’ of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s flick has also won the award for the best movie song of the year.

Which was your favorite part of Khel Khel Mein? Have your say in the comments’ section below.