Urwa Hocane shares her experience as a producer for Tich Button

Kaka Sahab, who completed Matriculation in four years is proud of himself because he studied more than Saqib, who just finished it in one year and is now in Turkey making round “Aalu Ke Parathay” for the Turks. A colorful theme delineating our authentic Punjabi vibe, adjoined with an exquisite Turkish flavor to depict a modern-day part of the world, Tich Button is undoubtedly an absolutely gorgeous piece of art, helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed.

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights. A few years back, the diva had decided to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, ‘Tich Button’, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films.

Tich Button is released in cinemas across Pakistan and abroad and people are appreciating it for such a heartwarming storyline, and some extraordinary performances.

Urwa recently took the center stage at LSA 2022 while presenting an award. Before presenting the award, she spoke about her journey as a producer. She said, “It marks my debut as a producer, as a filmmaker. and I’d like to quote Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy here. She said every filmmaker who attempts to even make a film in Pakistan, should be awarded for their bravery because since we go to war to make a film, might as well get medals for it. Being a female filmmaker in this country, it has been quite a war. I have to go against the tide but I am not asking for any medals here, I am just urging my audience to go watch the film. Like it, dislike it, criticize it, love it, but do go watch it and own it, because that is what encourages filmmakers like me to make films in Pakistan, for Pakistan, and for the world to see.”

You can watch Tich Button in any cinema near you.