The Knock Knock Show is here!

By bringing amazing and quality entertainment, ARY Digital has always been a household name in Pakistan. The channel has ruled the hearts of viewers with a number of lighthearted shows, lifestyles, and cheerful content in Pakistan.

This season, to meet with great expectations of its loyal viewers, ARY Digital is bringing you.

The Knock Knock show will be a fun-filled talk show that will give you a chance to sneak peek into the lives of your favorite celebrities, cricketers, politicians, social media stars, and other famous personalities of Pakistan.

Host:

Mohib Mirza

Watch ‘The Knock Knock Show’ every Saturday at 9:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.