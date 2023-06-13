Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: Will Maheer ever know?

Maheer questions Saad again. In spite of his unwavering support throughout these 25 episodes of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, she still asks him to deem her characterless if he must. Sure, things between the both are brighter than ever before, but is Saad ever going to get the love he deserves?

Thinking she will tag along, Areeb goes to set Maheer free of Saad and his family’s imprisonment. However, little did he know Maheer had already chosen Saad above anyone else. She gives her final verdict, and no one believes her except Saad and Areeb.

Maheer thinks just like Neelo and her mom, Saad will also blame her for Areeb’s misbehavior. Saad astonishes her with his tenderness and love, making her believe that he will trust her no matter what. Maheer starts to realize that he is way better than Areeb in all senses.

She does not, however, know that he loved her since the beginning, she does not know that this forced marriage is something Saad had been vouching for since he was a kid.

How and when will she know of the ocean of love Saad carries in his heart, for her? How and when will she know of the days Saad spent in melancholy because of her? Will she be able to handle Saad while he is vulnerable after all he has been going through?

Will she ever know of the sacrifices Saad has made since he got to know he had fallen in love with Maheer? Will she ever know everything? Have your say regarding Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha in the comments’ section below.

