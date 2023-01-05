Kuch Ankahi | Empowerment, wit, and love galore

The highly anticipated drama serial, Kuch Ankahi is a modern-day and light-hearted drama that is full of messages. The drama discusses issues relating to women’s legal and religious right to property, workplace harassment, pressurizing girls for marriage, body shaming, and many more problems prevalent in Pakistani society, wrapped in humor and wit.

The plot revolves around Agha Jan’s ancestral house where he lives with his three daughters. Agha is not willing to share the property with his sister. His second daughter Aliya is working day in and day out to settle the claims over the house. The story also takes an amazing turn when Salman – another young real estate agent – enters their house as a tenant.

Mohammed Ahmed as Agha Jan is the head of the family consisting of his wife and three daughters. Agha inherited an old mansion from his forefathers. Since many extended family members have their claims on the house, Agha visits courts at least 5 days a week.

Mira Sethi as Samiya is the eldest daughter of Agha Jan. After graduation, Samiya started entrepreneurship of small decoration pieces to run her expenses. She is engaged but her in-laws have been avoiding the marriage for 3 years. She does not seem happy with her engagement.

Sajal Aly as Aliya is the middle child of Agha Jan. She works as a real estate agent and burns midnight oil so that she can deal with all the claims on her father’s house. She does not have time for marriage or love for that matter.

Bilal Abbas Khan as Salman is a young lad who enters Agha’s house as a tenant; and then Aliya’s life as a friend. He is also a real estate agent. Due to Aliya’s struggle, he has a soft corner for her in his heart.

Qudsia Ali as Taniya is the youngest and the most-loved daughter of Agha Jan. Taniya has been facing body shaming since childhood. She is studying filmmaking and dreams to make it big in her field.

Vaneeza Ahmed as Sofia is Agha Jan’s sister and a guiding force for her nieces. She wants her rightful share of her father’s property from Agha. Although she dislikes Agha but loves his family. She is a widow and has been living her life on her terms.

When you have big aims but your family has its own issues to deal with, you might find support from someone you thought would not be there for you.

Written By: Mohammed Ahmed

Directed By: Nadeem Baig

Cast:

Sajal Aly

Bilal Abbas Khan

Mira Sethi

Mohammed Ahmed

Irsa Ghazal

Qudsia Ali

Vaneeza Ahmed

Babar Ali

Adnan Samad Khan

Annie Zaidi

Yousuf Bashir Qureshi – YBQ

Alina Abbas

Sheheryar Munawar

Asma Abbas

Ali Safina

Hammad Farooq

Uroosa Siddiqui

Kuch Ankahi is starting on 7th January at 8:00 PM and will be aired every Saturday.