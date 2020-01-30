Lana Del Rey and her powerful style statement on Grammy’s

US songwriter and singer Lana Del Rey has just proved she can pull off anything with complete mastery on Grammy’s Red Carpet.

While Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande opted to wear custom made or couture gowns on Grammy’s big night, songstress Lana Del Rey took an entirely different approach to the red carpet.

The celebrity, who was nominated for Song of The Year and Album, decided to wear a grey full-length gown engulfed with sequins and embellished with beaded fringes. The diva donned a simple makeup with winged eyeliner to accessorize her look. She bought the dress from a mall in lieu of wearing a bespoke outfit.

“So, I actually had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall, and I saw this, and I loved it,” the 34-year-old singer said in an interview. “This is a last-minute dress.”

She posed on Grammy’s Red Carpet alongside beau Sean Larkin, donned in a traditional black suit.

In December last year, the starlet had said, “Onstage, I wear the same shoes and dress that I go lunch in. It’s always just a dress off the rack. I’ve never had a costume maker. I do my own makeup. But everyone says I have a ‘persona.’ Just because I wear short dresses doesn’t mean I can’t write my own narrative.”

What are your views on this power move? Do you think other celebrities would follow? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

