ARY wins big at LSA 2023

The one-stop entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital swept the drama category at the annual LSA ceremony, picking up all three top awards on Friday night.

LSA is a pioneer awards ceremony in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, held annually since 2002. As the name goes, the prestigious honours commemorate the style and achievement across the categories from cinema and television to music, fashion and all under the umbrella of entertainment.

While most of the trophies are handed out after they are selected by the expert panel of judges, there are some categories, dedicated to be decided by the audiences and go by ‘people’s choice’ awards. These viewers have voted last year’s blockbuster serial, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, starring handsome hunk Danish Taimoor and the stunning powerhouse of talent, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, as the Best TV Play of the Year.

On the other hand, the female starlets-led, light-hearted yet inspiring daily serial, ‘Betiyaan’ won the award of Best Long Serial.

Speaking of mega-hit projects, the prime-time series ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, about seven girls from different walks of life who joined the Pakistan Army as lady cadets, received the trophy for Best Ensemble Play, while the rising actor, Dananeer Mobeen, aka the Pawri Girl, won Best Emerging Talent for her portrayal of LC Syeda Sidra in the same.

Rounding off the drama category, Best OST was won by the mesmerizing soundtrack of ‘Mere Humsafar’ by Naveed and Qamar Nashad, sung by Amanat Ali and Yashal Shahid.

Going ahead, the discussion around music can never conclude without Kaifi Khalil’s last year chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’ – later revisioned as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ for Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali starrer – which without any second thoughts was the Song of The Year, while, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio banger, ‘Pasoori’ was the Most Streamed song, winning Sethi, Singer of The Year as well.

In the film categories, heartthrob Feroze Khan and Saba Qamar were named Best Male and Female Actor of The Year respectively; And we couldn’t agree more, because Khan as Saqib in ‘Tich Button’ was absolutely terrific, and so was the celebrated star, Qamar.

Let us know, who is your favourite of these winners.

