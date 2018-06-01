Mahira And Fawad Sizzle On This Magazine’s Cover

Mahira and Fawad Khan arguably make a power couple that can ooze infinite excitement and praise in the hearts of their fans and followers. The couple is back with a bang, this time with an image which is skillfully created by none other than Sadaf Fawad Khan for her latest bridal collection. The new bridal collection depicts a theme of the free-spirited, enchanting soul.

Being this as his wife’s brand, our favorite Khan has been the brand ambassador for Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridals but hand-picking Mahira Khan for the upcoming collection is definitely what makes it a fine deal. Let’s have a look at the photo that is probably all set to become the next talk of the town.

Bringing their A-game to the show, these actors look fabulously astounding, donned in exquisite outfits, carrying a raw array. Embellished with fierce looks, our favorites are killing this photo shoot with complete ace. The magazine, Brides Today, features this photo of the protagonists as a cover for its June-July issue, giving us some extraordinary visual treat.

Talking to a local magazine, Fawad’s better half says, “Fawad and Mahira both are successful and strong individuals who represent the brand’s values perfectly.” Talking about her project and the look of these thespians, she explains, “Mahira will be sporting a completely different look from anything she’s done in the past. We are glad that she experimented with us and the result is phenomenal. Fawad’s look compliments hers. He will also be seen a little tanner and wilder.”

But this photo is not the only thing these cuties are making headlines for. There’s a bunch of more photos that will take you on a ride to wonderland. Have a long look at our Raees girl, delineating absolute charm. From her messy hair, her adroit dress, of course, the extraordinary jewelry to her distinctive Mehndi, she has got everything on point. While the well-acclaimed, Fawad Khan looks impeccably dapper in the sherwani along with his ever captivating looks.

The magazine has released few other photos from the photo shoot exhibiting breathtaking poses by our surreal superstars. These photos will undoubtedly ignite infinite love in your heart for these actors and the dresses as they have mastered the ultimate skill of looking spellbinding.

We are certain that these super talented celebrities will never miss an opportunity to make us fall in love with them all over again.

What are your thoughts on this photo shoot? Tell us in the comments below.

