Mahira Khan Looks Astonishing On The Red Carpet Of Cannes Festival

Cannes Film festival is extensively praised, especially in the horizons of Pakistan because of the presence of our pride, Mahira Khan in it. The festival is shining as A-list stars from around the world confirm their presence in the show to exhibit glamour galore. Celebrities ranging from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut to International queens like Julianne Moore, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Kristen Stewart have embedded infinite gorgeousness to the festival.

Talking about our favorite Pakistani beauty, Mahira, albeit attending the show as a rookie, has marvelously carried all her outfits with impeccable grace. She has donned traditional attires to Western dresses and has managed to slay each and every look with ultimate flawlessness.

On the instance of the red carpet of 2018’s Cannes festival, Mahira chooses to put on a grand black strapless gown along with handpicked, exquisite jewelry to look phenomenal and to stand out amidst international celebrities.

Let’s have a look at her utterly anticipated personification of the entire Cannes festival.

This is how she has grabbed the limelight.

Posing like a pro in the pre-event photo shoot is just her thing. She is arguably the ultimate pride of Pakistan.

The Zaalima sensation looks unexplainably gorgeous in some other poses from the red carpet. The starlet is oozing infinite charm as she walks the carpet.

The lady of side poses strikes a breathtaking pose during her time frame of the red carpet.

She looks chic, sitting like a queen, sipping her cup of coffee/tea. What a woman!

She exhibits sleekness with every step she takes on the ramp, staying the bubbly self she has always been.

Her expressions, her outfit, her hair, everything is absolutely on point. This video pretty much sheds light on the amount of fun she has had on the carpet.

Soon after the starlet has wished Sonam on her wedding, the latter desired to meet her at Cannes. This photo divulges the meeting of these two lovely women. Friendship goals maybe?

On the instance of Chopard’s party, our starlet has chosen to wear a shimmery Burgundy gown with a bold black silk ruffled sleeve. She looks fabulous in this array, literally.

This pretty much defines her caption accurately.

Undoubtedly, the prima donna has proved to be one of the most stylish icons of the entire festival by carrying all her looks with absolute elegance.

We are certain that this diva will never miss an opportunity to make her fans, and the whole Pakistan proud on every international platform.

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

