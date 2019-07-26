The surreal Mahnoor Baloch to return to the screens

When someone talks about the most radiant face in the entire Pakistani entertainment industry, we think of a gorgeous woman. When that person continues that this woman has been surreal since decades, our brain reaffirms this woman can never be anyone else but the astoundingly beautiful, Mahnoor Baloch.

Related: Will the tables turn in Cheekh?

Albeit being such an exuberant person, she also is an owner to some flamboyant acting skills. The diva has given us a plethora of amazing dramas in the past. However, when she used to post her photos and videos on social media her fans urged to appear into the dramas again.

Well, luckily, their wishes have been heard. The prima donna is all set to get us glued to the seats with our eyes hooked to the screens this Eid ul Azha. Mahnoor Baloch will be seen alongside actors like Aijaz Aslam, Azfar Rehman, Sadaf Kanwal and Ayaz Samoo in an upcoming telefilm ‘Apni Apni Love Story’.

All the aforementioned actors have taken to Instagram to post photos and videos from the shooting spree. Ayaz Samoo puts up a photo with the entire cast of the telefilm.

The heartthrob Azfar Rehman posts a selfie with the actress and writes, “Some friendships are forever … with the ever so gorgeous Mahnoor.”

The handsome Aijaz Aslam uploads a funny clip of his scene with Mahnoor on his Instagram account from the shoot.

Here is another glimpse of how talented of an actor Mahnoor is.

Do you not think she is an epitome of sheer beauty? Have a look at these videos before answering the question.

Sadaf Kanwal posts this video as her Instagram story delineating Mahnoor having a piece of Cake. she writes, “Mahnoor’s beauty secret revealed.”

Well, just like all the people reading this, we are equally excited for the enchantress to captivate us all with her super-adroit acting.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments