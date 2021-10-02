Main Hari Piya | Sacrifice and Betrayal

Mein Hari Piya is the story of a girl who is happily married but is unable to become a mother. Sara despite having all the support from her husband and her mother-in-law, gets disheartened.

In order to achieve peace and contentment in life, she tries to convince her husband to marry her friend. But things start to fall apart as her friend has some other plans.

Sami Khan as Fawad is an educated and loving husband who is trying to keep everyone happy.

Hira Salman as Sara is a devoted and compromising wife who wants all the happiness for her family.

However, life is not always destined to achieve happiness.

Sumbul Iqbal as Farwa is Sara’s close friend, striving for a better life.

True friendship is tested in most difficult times, and Fawad’s love for Sara gets compromised.

Happiness is a rare thing to achieve, and the same is the case with Sara as she faces betrayal from her close friend, Farwa.

Written By: Qaisra Hayat

Directed By: Badar Mehmood

Cast:

Sami Khan

Hira Salman

Marina Khan

Sumbul Iqbal

Maira Khan

Hamza Sohail

Ayaz Samoo

Hassan Naizi

Shaista Jabeen

Nida Khan

Noushaba Javed

Main Hari Piya is starting from the 4th of October and will be aired every Monday to Thursday at 9:00 pm.

