Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed share an adorable photo

Veteran actors Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed have taken to social media to post a recent photo of them yesterday. The couple looks as gorgeous as it gets.

They the knot on April 4. A picture from their Nikkah ceremony took the internet by storm.

Soon after the wedding, Manzar shared a photo with his wife and wrote “For all of our fans and well wishers with love: We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well wishes in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our nikah was carried out on the 4.04.2020.”

Following their Nikkah, celebrities including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ushna Shah, and Mansha Pasha congratulated the couple on tying the knot as well.

Mansha said their wedding bought a smile on her face and they look “super cute” together.

Ushna Shah wrote on Instagram that on the sets of a drama they worked together on, the veteran actress “was always smiling & had that ‘in-love’ glow.”

Meanwhile, Hamza termed it “a beautiful news in these tough times.”

Here’s wishing the couple a life of togetherness filled with love and contentment galore.

