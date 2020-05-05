Maya Ali tries colour therapy in quarantine

Social media has helped our celebrities reveal a bunch of candid moments from their private lives for their fans so that they could know these stars better. Likewise, our favorite diva, Maya Ali never misses any chance to sprinkle bits from her life over social media. From baking to other household chores, you name it, Maya Ali does it all with complete mastery.

In the wake of the pandemic outbreak, the Parey Hut Love actress made sure to not only disinfect her entire house but also to provide ration bags to the vulnerable families.

A month back, the diva decided to take a break from social media. “Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system. I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings,” she wrote.

However, she is back on social media and she posted a photo to inform about it to her friends and followers. She said, “Don’t forget those people who need you the most at this time.”

To combat the panic and stress caused by the current situation, Maya opted for color therapy. “I heard about this colour therapy but never got a chance to try this in particular. But now this quarantine has made me try many things which I never thought I would do. And I am doing this after I don’t know how long.”

Well, what are your activities to combat stress due to the current scenario? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

