In Photos: Maria Memon explores picturesque Europe with better half

Being the epitome of class and knowledge, Maria Memon holds a massive fan following for her stellar program show anchoring and chic personality. She has garnered utmost fame through her program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ on ARY News. The diva holds a significant place in the news fraternity of Pakistan and has a commendable viewership of her program.

The television show host is on a vacation with her better half these days. In lieu of leaving her fans and followers while she is away, she chooses to keep them posted throughout her trip. She keeps uploading Instagram stories and posts delineating herself and the gorgeousness of each place she is visiting.

So her first photo from the current trip comes directly from Colosseum, Rome.

She then visits The Papal Basilica of St. Peter, an Italian Renaissance church in Vatican City with her spouse showing some exquisite holy architecture.

She spends a “golden afternoon” with her hubby in the beautiful Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo.

The couple flaunts their creative posing and framing game in the renown Colosseum.

What could be prettier than touring Venice? Perhaps touring it with the love of your life?

Our favorite anchorperson never misses a chance to look flamboyant in spite of being on a vacation.

She goes to Bologna exploring some appealing places and having astounding photos with them.

She dons this trendy outfit to walk the streets of Florence giving us some upbeat fashion show vibes.

A photograph or maybe a dozen of them are mandatory whilst visiting the majestic Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Art and Italy is an age-old relationship. Have a look at these photos to decipher.