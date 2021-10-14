Maya Ali aka Rakshi pens an endearing note on Pehli Si Muhabbat

At the end of the magical visual delight; Pehli Si Muhabbat, Aslam meets Rakshi in the same park they used to meet in their early days, they hold hands, share some beautiful anecdotes, go to the beach, have some pictures taken, and get hand garlands, but he deletes the photos they had taken and she gives those pretty rose garlands away to the girls playing in her neighborhood.

They both will see each other every now and then but the regret they once had in their eyes, will no longer be there because they have finally gotten the closure they required, to fall in love again, to move on, and to fulfill the commitments they had made with their family members.

Following the beautifully woven finale of Pehli Si Muhabbat, Maya Ali, aka Rakshi took to Instagram to talk about the journey of her character and to extend gratitude to her fans. She penned, “Every journey comes to an end. It’s not necessary that every love story has a happy ending. Pehli Si Muhabbat and Rakshi will always be my favorite. Some love stories can’t be explained or put into words they just live in hearts and are with you at every moment.”

“Aslam and Rakshi lived their life in that one day and their love didn’t need any name or anything to be together. (Aur bhi gham hain zamaney mein muhabbat k siwa),” she ended the paragraph with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s famous poetic verse speaking about Rakshi and Aslam’s relationship.

Touching upon one of the core lessons of the drama, she wrote, “I signed this project because I really wanted to show that life actually moves on no matter what happens. You have other responsibilities, life happens. Sometimes parents and families don’t listen to their children and sometimes because of one’s EGO it ruins everything.”

Maya Ali went on to appreciate the cast, crew, producer, director, and all the people who “Understood it and appreciated it,” and even said thanks to those who didn’t like it.

She concluded the post by thanking her fans “Who made beautiful edits and showered their love for Rakshi.”