Leading lady Maya Ali sheds tears while watching her scenes in Pehli Si Mohabbat

After giving back to back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a new journey entitled, ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’, in collaboration with iDream Entertainment, known for visual delights like Log Kya Kahenge, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Thora Sa Haq, and Ghisi Piti Mohabbat amid others.

Produced by iDream Entertainment, Pehli Si Mohabbat features superstars like Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

Producer of the drama, Abdullah Seja recently posted a short video clip of the leading lady, Maya Ali, having an emotional response, as she watches her scene from the upcoming visual delight. Deeming this a “very special project,” he wrote, “An actor as dedicated as @official_mayaali can’t help having an emotional reaction while watching her scenes. stay tuned for a very special project coming your way!”

Earlier, the fragments of the ensemble cast took to Instagram to post photos with the script of the first episode of Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Donned in a traditional outfit, Maya Ali posted her monochrome photo on Instagram, introducing her character ‘Rakhshi’ in the drama.

Pehli Si Mohabbat is helmed by renowned director Anjum Shahzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

What about this drama are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

