Meet ‘Rakshi’ from Maya–Sheheryar–HSY starrer Pehli si Mohabbat

After giving back to back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a new journey entitled, ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’, in collaboration with iDream Entertainment, known for visual delights like Log Kya Kahenge, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Thora Sa Haq, and Jhooti amid others.

Produced by iDream Entertainment, Pehli Si Mohabbat features superstars like Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY). They took to Instagram to post photos with the script of the first episode of Pehli Si Mohabbat.

The stunning Maya Ali writes, “See you all soon on your TV screen.”

Donned in a traditional outfit, she has just posted her monochrome photo on Instagram, introducing her character ‘Rakhshi’ in the drama.

Famous fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) also uploaded a photo and wrote, “Excited to announce my acting debut on TV.”

Pehli Si Mohabbat is helmed by renowned director Anjum Shahzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

