Mehwish Hayat pens a heartfelt note for brother Danish

Social media has helped our celebrities reveal a bunch of candid moments from their private lives for their fans so that they could know these stars better. Likewise, our favorite diva, Mehwish Hayat has just taken to Instagram to express her love for her brother on the occasion of his birthday along with a heartfelt note and a bunch of gorgeous photos.

She starts off with a juxtaposition of a smile and a laugh, “I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes. Steady and sensible where I am impulsive and emotional.”

“Thank you for being there for me through all life’s ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do,” she paid him gratitude.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi superstar said she is blessed to have him as her pal, buddy, rock and a best friend in her life. “I know how fiercely protective you are of your little sister. Your amazing sense of humour, your wit, intelligence and talent never fails to amaze me,” she wrote.

She concluded the note with a warning that said, “Just a warning .. Danish can be very nice but like the Hulk, mess with him and you’ll find that he can turn into a Big Green Monster ..! lol.. A very happy birthday to you .. May you have a thousand more (Ameen) Love you to infinity !!!”

Here’s wishing Mehwish a life filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

