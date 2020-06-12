Mehwish Hayat refutes rumors about contracting the pandemic

With celebrities such as Rubina Ashraf, Shahzad Khan, Naveed Raza, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Maria Memon, Shafaat Ali, Vasay Chaudhary, Alizeh Shah, and others contracting COVID-19 in the past few weeks, people started spreading false rumors about other celebrities through social media to not only get traffic on their posts but to also ignite horror and panic amidst users. Recently, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat was targetted by people circulating fake news who claimed the starlet was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Related: Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah–shares photo from Holy Kaaba

However, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi diva took to Twitter to rubbish all these rumors, asking the tabloid to check facts before posting such stories. She wrote, “Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of “followers” and “likes”. This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends.”

Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of "followers" and "likes". This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

Mehwish also asked the tabloid to take the fake news down.

Please take this fake news down immediately — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

We wish Mehwish good health with contentment and we pray for all the affectees to get healthy soon.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.