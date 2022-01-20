Mein Hari Piya Finale: What would be Farwa’s fate?

After good days, bad days, bearable days, and worse days in Mein Hari Piya, days are bright again, for Fawad and Sarah. Muhammed Asad arrives with loads of happiness for his parents. However, Farwa thinks the newborn will be a hurdle in the fulfillment of her dreams; as the child will now have a share in Saad’s potential fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

She plans on taking the life of the innocent soul but rather pushes her own child Saad by mistake. The doctor says Saad has had an epileptic seizure and this will continue for the rest of his life.

Reality hits Farwa hard when she realizes her baby will now have to pay for all the times she insulted and humiliated Sarah, to a point when she literally left the house because nobody believed her.

Moreover, the final teaser of tonight’s last episode suggests Fawad will decide to take Saad away from Farwa. She will go to her mother’s house to scheme against Sarah again. However, the teaser also shows Sarah showing Saad to his mother over a video call.

What do you think will happen with Farwa in the finale of Mein Hari Piya? Will she lose everything or will she apologize and become a good person like her brother? Have your say in the comments’ section below.