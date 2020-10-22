“Meray Apnay,” coming soon on ARY Digital

After giving back to back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a new journey entitled, ‘Meray Apnay’, in collaboration with iDream Entertainment, known for visual delights like Log Kya Kahenge, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Thora Sa Haq, and Jhooti amid others. iDream Entertainment has also just announced Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali and HSY starrer Pehli Si Mohabbat, a few weeks ago.

Produced by iDream Entertainment, Meray Apnay features stars like Hajra Yamin, Zoya Nasir, Agha Mustafa Hassan, Ali Abbas, Waseem Abbas, Arez Ahmed, Usama Khan, Zainab Shabbir, Inaya Khan, amid others.

Actress Hajra Yamin took to Instagram to publish a set of group photos, revealing entire cast and crew of Meray Apnay. She wrote, “Keep calm! We’re all mad here. Meray Apnay, Coming soon.”

Agha Mustafa Hassan also posted a photo with his on-screen brothers, “Kashif, Umer and Usama.”

Apparently, he will be playing the character of Kashif.

Actor Arez Ahmed also puts up a photo with co-actors, Zoya Nasir, Ali Abbas, Agha Mustafa Hassan and Zainab Shabbir.

Meray Apnay is helmed by renowned director Mohsin Mirza.

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

What about this drama are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

