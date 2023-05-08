Meray Hi Rehna | The quest between relationships

Meray Hi Rehna is a quest between relationships among spouses and siblings. The bond of trust is at stake.

Two brothers, Junaid and Asad are married to two sisters, Beena and Ruhi. This beautiful bond is threatened by the evils of their families and lousiness of Asad. Will the new relationships ruin the old sweet bond?

Syed Jibran as Junaid is the eldest son of the family. He is also the most responsible of all. He is calm and composed. He is in love with the younger sister of his sister-in-law.

Shahroz Sabzwari as Asad is the younger brother of Junaid. He is spoiled and does not take any responsibility of the house. He is inconsistent in life and doesn’t earn much. He is married to Ruhi.

Kiran Haq as Ruhi is the elder sister of the house. After the passing of her mother, the father has taken care of her and her sister. She is like a mother to her younger sister Beena. Ruhi has married her love interest Asad.

Areej Mohyudin as Beena is the younger sister of Ruhi. After her mother, Beena got really dependent on Ruhi. She is very sweet and loving. Her innocence is her best attribute.

Every relationship can turn sour…If you don’t keep it with care…

Written By: Mamoona Aziz

Directed By: Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi

Cast:

Syed Jibran

Shahroz Sabzwari

Kiran Haq

Areej Mohyudin

Arooba Mirza

Babar Ali

Faizan Sheikh

Subhan Awan

Nida Mumtaz

Parveen Akbar

Amna Aslam

Meray Hi Rehna is Starting on 8th May and will air every Mon – Fri at 09:00 PM, on ARY Digital.