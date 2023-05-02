ARY Digital bids adieu to super successful Ramadan transmission with 3 spectacular dramas

The highest-watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital, never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has transcended all boundaries when providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital cater to sheer entertainment and educate and inform the spectators about various topics.

Since the inception of 2023, ARY Digital has been winning innumerable hearts with its pristine content and astounding topics just like every other year. Following the unexplainably successful Ramadan transmission, the television channel has rolled out two drama serials, with one coming out soon, to outdo itself, and extend boundaries ARY Digital has set on its own.

Having started on Thursday 27th of April, Tere Ishq Ke Naam is an unconventional story about family, love, and hate. Rutba (Hiba Bukhari) is in love with Altamash (Usama Khan) but gets married to Khursheed (Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz) due to a little misunderstanding.

Bandish 2, the second installment of the hit horror serial Bandish, is a supernatural horror drama serial with a new cast that will face all-new terrors, featuring Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Areej Mohyudin, and others. It started on 28th April and will air every Friday.

Meray Hi Rehna is a dramatic tale of two sisters who have to fight their own battles. Featuring Kiran Haq, Areej Mohyudin, Shahroz Sabzwari, and Syed Jibran, the drama is coming soon on ARY Digital.

