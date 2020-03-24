Meray Paas Tum Ho is coming back!

ARY Digital’s visual delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial since the inception of dramas in Pakistan, so much so that its finale was screened in cinemas across the country.

Today, when the whole world is in a state of shock, helplessness, and despair due to Coronavirus, all we need is a little something to lighten our moods in this information overload. Therefore, ARY Digital plans to bring its blockbuster drama to ease stress and tension.

Related: ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, loved by your favorite celebrities

It will not be aired one day in a week, rather, it will be broadcasted five days a week, from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, starting from 30th March.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments