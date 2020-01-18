Watch ARY Digital at 8:00 PM today for ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ special show

Meray Paas Tum Ho officially becomes a quagmire for not only Mehwish but also for Danish, Hania, and Shahwar. In the recent turn of events, Mehwish ends up apologizing to Danish, requesting him to let her live near Roomi, Maham appears and snatches away literally everything from Shahwar, Hania goes to Danish with an engagement ring and he wears it. Monty has changed and now wants to help Mehwish along with his better half.

The finale incorporating the double episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will not air today but on January 25, i.e. next Saturday. Fans who are desperately anticipating the ending will get to see their favorite characters sprinkle their magic on the screens next week.

But we have got you covered! A special show will be broadcasted today on ARY Digital at the same time slot i.e. 8:00 pm to rejuvenate Meray Paas Tum Ho aficionados. The show will be hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt and the guest list includes Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Nadeem Baig, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Shees Sajjad Gul, Adnan Siddiqui, Musaddiq Malik, Anoushay Abbasi, Hina Javed, Mehar Bano, Rehmat Ajmal, and Furqan Qureshi.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s grand finale will be shown in cinemas near you. The bookings have already started at cinemas across the country with an overwhelming pre-booking response.

Meray Paas Tum Ho's grand finale will be shown in cinemas near you. The bookings have already started at cinemas across the country with an overwhelming pre-booking response.

