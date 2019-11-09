Meray Paas Tum Ho is getting unwavering appreciation for all the right reasons!

Although the twelveth episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho aired a week ago, the outpour of appreciation it is garnering can be easily seen on Youtube, where it is still trending even after seven days since its upload.

When on one hand, Meray Paas Tum Ho made people cry watching Mehwish overlook the love and efforts of Danish and how she left for Islamabad with Shehwar. On the other hand, the spectators were overjoyed when finally Danish signed the papers and asked her to leave.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to display their affection for the drama. 

A few found it somehow relatable.

While to others, it was “so good.”

Not just the drama, spectators are also intrigued by the surreal OST. A few of them have chosen to put up their renditions of the OST on social media.

Did you know Pakistan has its own Sonu Nigam? Listen to this cover to get blown away!

That’s not all! Celebrities share the same admiration for the drama. Have a look at Adil from Gul o Gulzar aka Omer Shahzad sing the song.

Fans are lauding Danish’s on-screen charm so much that they want him to get nominated for an Oscar award already!

Well, with all this being said, what do you think of tonight’s upcoming episode? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

