Watch: Mere Hamsafar stars share some fun moments when the camera is off

With absolutely overwhelming viewership and exceptional praise, ARY Digital’s super hit drama serial Mere Hamsafar is winning hearts in Pakistan and other South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and India for all the right reasons. Helmed by ace director Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama revolves around Hala and the miseries she goes through at the hands of her paternal relatives.

Hala does not smile much in the drama, however, Hania Aamir, the person who plays Hala, on the other hand, never ceases to cherish the moments of her life.

She and her co-actor Hira Khan, aka Rumi took to Instagram to post a collaborated reel with a viral dialogue of some Indian series. They wrote, “Rumi in essence” as the caption of the reel. The ‘Rumi’ under discussion may be Hira of Mere Hamsafar, Hania of Ishqiya, or perhaps both.

That’s not all! Zoya Nasir also published a cute reel on Instagram with another viral fun banter. Have a look.

Written by Saira Raza, ‘Mere Hamsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood, and Aly Khan.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.