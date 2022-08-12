Pakistani actors dominate Cannes Shorts Film Festival

Actor Tauqeer Ahmed Paul has not only represented Pakistan on a global level but has also managed to win the title of Best Actor at the prestigious Cannes Shorts festival for the short film ‘Impossible Yet True’.

That’s not all. Ace thespian Nimra Bucha, who needs no introduction, also grabbed the title of Best Actress for the film ‘Separation’. Recently, the actor appeared in the superhit series, Ms. Marvel.

According to the website, “Cannes Shorts is a unique film festival located in South of France and it was created by internationally renowned artists and filmmakers as a showcase opportunity for young emering talent.” They “accept films of all genres under 40 minutes in length.”

