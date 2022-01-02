Parey Hut Love Wins Big At An International Film Festival

Whenever we think of a beautiful Pakistani rom-com, a movie entitled Parey Hut Love spontaneously comes to our mind for all the right reasons. Asim Raza and Sheheryar Munawar had taken a canvas and painted an astounding piece of art on it, holding people spellbound.

The movie made an impact on the local and international audiences alike, so much so that it has just won the award for Best Film in Wholesome Entertainment at the South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage (SAFACH)’s International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Asim Raza took to Instagram to congratulate the team behind Parey Hut Love. He wrote, “#PareyHutLove wins the award for the Best Film on wholesome entertainment at the Indus Valley International film festival @indusvalleyfilm. Congratulations to the most amazing team in the world, I am so blessed to be a part of you ??#thevisionfactoryfilms.”

According to the SAFACH website, “The Core Charter of SAFACH is to encourage Creative & Artistic collaborations among all the South Asian nations. Its vision is to propagate the message of peace and harmony.”

Released in 2019, Parey Hut Love includes Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Zara Noor Abbas in pivotal roles. It is written by Imran Aslam, helmed by Asim Raza, and distributed by ARY Films.

The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in the same flick with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.

