Mere Hamsafar leaves fans in tears (of happiness)
“Thursdays will never be the same,” wrote a user in the comments of one of the abundant tweets drama aficionados have written to commemorate the last episode of the super-hit drama serial, Mere Hamsafar.
The 40-episode-long drama serial was loved, not only in Pakistan but has constantly trended in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and even India. With more than a Billion YouTube views, Mere Hamsafar is hands down one of the most successful dramas of 2022. It is mainly because of the beautiful yet unconventional storyline and the astoundingly talented actors, bringing their A-game on the sets.
Ended on a happy and satisfying note, the finale delineates Hala forgiving Shahjahan, asking Hamza to do the same as well, Roomi, having a proper Rukhsati with the one she loved, and Sameen finally having a closure with Khurrum and deciding to pursue higher studies abroad.
Following the premiere of the last episode, entertainment enthusiasts took to Twitter to talk about how do they feel about the finale, the entire story and their beloved #Halza. Let’s have a look at a few.
Look at them the smile on their faces and that slight blush on his face has my whole FREAKING HEART??????. Yall can keep denying but it wont change the fact that He is the happiest around HALA and She is her carefree self around him. #FarhanSaeed #haniaAamir #MereHumsafar #Halza pic.twitter.com/feEi5HqywJ
— ? (@ZippyBetchh) September 30, 2022
It's only been 24 hours since the last episode and I already miss them…! ???? gonna binge watch it all over again ???????????????#MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir #FarhanSaeed #HalZa #Farhania pic.twitter.com/Mvl55ZnpE6
— ???? (@ishqbulaavax) September 30, 2022
What a beautiful sight??????
Some things never change ??????????#MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/DhQ8gvjTlx
— shanaya (@shipperheart_) September 29, 2022
An era is ending today & we can't afford it to end, Thursdays are unpredictable without #MereHumsafar now. We are attached to it for more than 9 months?????? #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/CAeW4wQtYC
— farhanography?? (@farhanography_) September 29, 2022
She: Thanks for being the best colleague
He: Thanks for being an amazing costar
She: Thanks for being the HAMZA to my HALA
He: You surprised me by the way you portrayed HALA
She: Hala would’ve been incomplete without Hamza
Me: ????????????????????????????#MereHumsafar #HalZa #Farhania pic.twitter.com/TfvRm7Ri9N
— Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 30, 2022
This Is definitely Making Me so
Emotional the 10 months Journey Of My halza has Been Soo beautiful ????
I really can't Even Describe what these two Really meant For Me.#FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/K1fFMOpylV
— Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022
– Sobbing ????
The Mutual Respect , The Cameraderie they share HAS every tiny piece Of my heart.
Their Chemistry Is Soo organic This is the only reason why they are Soo loved .
Nothing can Ever Top My Hamza Hala Ever For Me ???? #FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/xjocGUc0Ex
— Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022
Amidst all the choas & it's a fact that I'm going to Miss These Two Alot. this is definitely NOT Easy For Me to let them Go. I will miss them on Every Thursday's beacause It Really belongs to them . Nothing is gona be same without them#FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/HtQsBlLDY6
— Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022
I love this so much????
Mommy-Daddy enjoying their time with their newborn ????
“Hala, ye sotey we tumhari jaisi nahi lagti, haan? Bilkul tumhari tarha masoom hai” ???????? Hamza’s badi and choti HALA ????????????
LAST DAY OF MERE HUMSAFAR #MereHumsafar #HalZa #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir #HalZa pic.twitter.com/lvYPFL8wf7
— Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022
Our beloved Halza are leaving us today ??????
Goodbyes are hard gonna miss them so bad ????@farhan_saeed @realhaniahehe #MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir #FarhanSaeed #Halza #Farhania pic.twitter.com/dGpUhYDyz5
— karishma (@kari_dabhi) September 29, 2022
They are so special to me I can't tell
It's a good by day ??
special to me and they will be always they will be with me forever
It's up to me I want that I can hold them forever if I don't and they will never
So of course
They will be forever with me??#MereHumsafar #halza pic.twitter.com/SneswQyn0X
— LIZZIE ???? (@ArpanaTak) September 29, 2022
It's "The End" of "The tale of never ending love story"????
Mh will always close to me.Thankyou @FarhanSaeed for giving us Hamza n @realhaniahehe for giving us Hala. You guys have impeccable chemistry.Hope to see you guys in another project. love u????????#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/F2aG1uJgDW
— Mmish????? (@Meg01066967) September 30, 2022
I’ll miss my HAMZA sm, he has become my most fav male character ever. He is a perfect husband to his beloved wife,now he will be a perfect daddy too.
HAMZA is literally the standard for me, @farhan_saeed playing the role made it what it is today, love u to bits??#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/GONfzBI9Vj
— Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022
Couple we never thought we needed?????? Farhan nd Hania you guyz will be forever special ????????#MereHumsafar #Hala #Hamza #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/G9nEQ981dF
— ???????? (@bakwas_onlyy) September 29, 2022
this song gave me a rush of nostalgia
reminds me how i binge watched the first few eps and all the trailers without knowing it's an ongoing show and airs only once a week ???? #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/ji9lPqU3Cb
— siya? (@ree_roses) September 29, 2022
This scene gave such domestic vibes???? He was trying not to wake Hala up but then baby was crying constantly????
That “mere dil ko kuch horaha hain jab yeh roti hai” ???? Daddy instincts ????#HalZa #Farhania #MereHumsafar#FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/V4ZpzZtQJG
— Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022
Last day of #MereHumasafar ????
The most beautiful story of Hamza and Hala it's come to end today ??????#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/b9JUUvZ0vw
— ____Sunshine???? (@sana_ali39) September 29, 2022
I miss them so much???????????#MereHumsafar #TejRan #HaniaAamir • #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/Kj3ZrcFUd2
— Sonali Singh (@SonaliS71687712) September 30, 2022
Hamza and Hala signing off. This is gonne be my most Favourite Serial.
"A tale of never ending love story".#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/3eKkFS2gd4
— Amna???????????? (@s_amna_) September 29, 2022
