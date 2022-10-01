Mere Hamsafar leaves fans in tears (of happiness)

“Thursdays will never be the same,” wrote a user in the comments of one of the abundant tweets drama aficionados have written to commemorate the last episode of the super-hit drama serial, Mere Hamsafar.

The 40-episode-long drama serial was loved, not only in Pakistan but has constantly trended in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and even India. With more than a Billion YouTube views, Mere Hamsafar is hands down one of the most successful dramas of 2022. It is mainly because of the beautiful yet unconventional storyline and the astoundingly talented actors, bringing their A-game on the sets.

Ended on a happy and satisfying note, the finale delineates Hala forgiving Shahjahan, asking Hamza to do the same as well, Roomi, having a proper Rukhsati with the one she loved, and Sameen finally having a closure with Khurrum and deciding to pursue higher studies abroad.

Following the premiere of the last episode, entertainment enthusiasts took to Twitter to talk about how do they feel about the finale, the entire story and their beloved #Halza. Let’s have a look at a few.

Look at them the smile on their faces and that slight blush on his face has my whole FREAKING HEART??????. Yall can keep denying but it wont change the fact that He is the happiest around HALA and She is her carefree self around him. #FarhanSaeed #haniaAamir #MereHumsafar #Halza pic.twitter.com/feEi5HqywJ — ? (@ZippyBetchh) September 30, 2022

An era is ending today & we can't afford it to end, Thursdays are unpredictable without #MereHumsafar now. We are attached to it for more than 9 months?????? #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/CAeW4wQtYC — farhanography?? (@farhanography_) September 29, 2022

She: Thanks for being the best colleague

He: Thanks for being an amazing costar

She: Thanks for being the HAMZA to my HALA

He: You surprised me by the way you portrayed HALA

She: Hala would’ve been incomplete without Hamza Me: ????????????????????????????#MereHumsafar #HalZa #Farhania pic.twitter.com/TfvRm7Ri9N — Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 30, 2022

This Is definitely Making Me so

Emotional the 10 months Journey Of My halza has Been Soo beautiful ???? I really can't Even Describe what these two Really meant For Me.#FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/K1fFMOpylV — Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022

– Sobbing ???? The Mutual Respect , The Cameraderie they share HAS every tiny piece Of my heart. Their Chemistry Is Soo organic This is the only reason why they are Soo loved . Nothing can Ever Top My Hamza Hala Ever For Me ???? #FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/xjocGUc0Ex — Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022

Amidst all the choas & it's a fact that I'm going to Miss These Two Alot. this is definitely NOT Easy For Me to let them Go. I will miss them on Every Thursday's beacause It Really belongs to them . Nothing is gona be same without them#FarhanSaeed • #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/HtQsBlLDY6 — Meg ???? (@soulstrance) September 29, 2022

I love this so much????

Mommy-Daddy enjoying their time with their newborn ???? “Hala, ye sotey we tumhari jaisi nahi lagti, haan? Bilkul tumhari tarha masoom hai” ???????? Hamza’s badi and choti HALA ???????????? LAST DAY OF MERE HUMSAFAR #MereHumsafar #HalZa #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir #HalZa pic.twitter.com/lvYPFL8wf7 — Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022

They are so special to me I can't tell

It's a good by day ??

special to me and they will be always they will be with me forever

It's up to me I want that I can hold them forever if I don't and they will never

So of course

They will be forever with me??#MereHumsafar #halza pic.twitter.com/SneswQyn0X — LIZZIE ???? (@ArpanaTak) September 29, 2022

It's "The End" of "The tale of never ending love story"????

Mh will always close to me.Thankyou @FarhanSaeed for giving us Hamza n @realhaniahehe for giving us Hala. You guys have impeccable chemistry.Hope to see you guys in another project. love u????????#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/F2aG1uJgDW — Mmish????? (@Meg01066967) September 30, 2022

I’ll miss my HAMZA sm, he has become my most fav male character ever. He is a perfect husband to his beloved wife,now he will be a perfect daddy too. HAMZA is literally the standard for me, @farhan_saeed playing the role made it what it is today, love u to bits??#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/GONfzBI9Vj — Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022

this song gave me a rush of nostalgia

reminds me how i binge watched the first few eps and all the trailers without knowing it's an ongoing show and airs only once a week ???? #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/ji9lPqU3Cb — siya? (@ree_roses) September 29, 2022

This scene gave such domestic vibes???? He was trying not to wake Hala up but then baby was crying constantly???? That “mere dil ko kuch horaha hain jab yeh roti hai” ???? Daddy instincts ????#HalZa #Farhania #MereHumsafar#FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/V4ZpzZtQJG — Mirror Soul???? (@salkat_2716) September 29, 2022

Hamza and Hala signing off. This is gonne be my most Favourite Serial.

"A tale of never ending love story".#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/3eKkFS2gd4 — Amna???????????? (@s_amna_) September 29, 2022