Fans rejoice at the arrival of newest/youngest cast member of Mere Hamsafar

So, the second last episode of the super-hit drama serial, Mere Hamsafar premiered last night and it was “beautiful.” That’s not us calling it, but the people on social media. Mere Hamsafar, Farhaan Saeed, Hania Aamir, and Halza were trending on Twitter across Pakistan last night and why would they not?

Impeccable performances by both lead actors have made the entire storyline so magical, to say the least. With Hala finally forgiving Hamza, the episode had a potpourri of moments that will surely be remembered.

Read: Why is ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Pinjra so special?

From Hamza holding Hala, to holding the baby and reciting Adhan in the newborn’s ear, the episode also features Hamza standing up for his sister, Roomi on the arrival of her in-laws.

The writer and director subtly let the audience and the Mere Hamsafar members revisit the van driver scene to reveal the reality of Shahjahan, her thought process, and the amount of time she had invested in conspiring against Hala.

Hala is finally at Rifat Manzil, the house she had been brought to, as a kid, the house she was humiliated in, as an adolescent, and the house where she found love.

To commemorate the heartwarming episode, Hania Aamir took to Instagram to post a photo with Farhan Saeed with the baby emoji as its caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir ???·??? (@haniaheheofficial)

Now, let’s have a look at what people had to say about last night’s episode.

THEY ARE SO ??????????????? Look at the moon in the background ????????#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/KeVFCX9Mz5 — ???? ???? (@chai_pyaali) September 22, 2022

This was so so sooo pure, the most important moment for a new born muslim baby’s life, made even more special ?????????????? Daddy Hamza reciting Azaan in his baby daughters ears with her mommy’s presence that too!?????? Gimme more of mommy-daddy-daughty moments????#HalZa

#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/Z7UEQqMPt7 — Mirror Soul???? (Inactive/less active) (@salkat_2716) September 22, 2022

Hamza showed he is not only best husband, son and brother, he is the best father too????????#FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar @farhan_saeed pic.twitter.com/FtRUYuyG8W — this user is ded (@LaaveSaeed) September 22, 2022

He gave the AZAAN in his daughter's ears. I cried ????

I've always wanted to hear Azaan in his voice and I finally got this today. I'm so happy ????#FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/JOWOmqQ48Q — YE KYA HAI? (@joeyunofficial) September 22, 2022

Can we skip to next Thursday please ????????

These scenes will surely be icing on the cake ????#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/YNTHfXQxz7 — Isha khan (@ishaimran542) September 22, 2022

Which one is your favorite scene from the second last episode of Mere Hamsafar? Have your say in the comments’ section below.