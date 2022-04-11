Mere Hamsafar Ep 15 is trending on YouTube in 4 countries right now!

With at least 9.8 Million YouTube views and spectacular television viewership, the latest episode of Mere Hamsafar is trending in four countries! Yes, you read that right! The episode is currently trending on YouTube in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer is currently at number 1 in India, the country with the second largest population in the world. The episode 15th of Mere Hamsafar is trending in the top 10 videos in Nepal as well.

The recent episode shows Hamza leaving no stones unturned in making Hala feel at ease. He comforts her with love, tenderness, and anger, to make sure she does not bow down to anyone anymore. He asks her to stop caring about anyone but herself and him.

Hala not only agrees but she also implements what her husband had asked her to do so, on the breakfast table. This makes her look strong but on the other hand, makes Shahjahan look weak and vulnerable.

Do you think Shahjahan will surrender or does she have any new schemes to make Hala’s life miserable? Will Hala love Hamza back? How do you think will Mere Hamsafar unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.