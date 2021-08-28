Minal Khan & Ahsan Mohsin Ikram getting married on September 10!

Wedding bells are almost here for the popular couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram! They are getting married on September 10th!

The couple, who announced their official engagement earlier, took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to share the invitation card of their wedding with fans and followers; an elegant light beige card with burgundy italic joint font.

Minal captioned her post with “Allhamdullilah,” tagged fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and wrote, “Where did you come from achanak? (suddenly) Now you’re staying forever.”

Moreover, after writing “Alhamdulillah” in the caption of his post, Ahsan exclaimed, “We’re gettingggggg married!!!” He tagged Minal and wrote, “I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath,” to which she replied, “Ya Allah! It’s happening I love you too.”

The couple, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their official engagement on Instagram with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Here’s wishing the cuties a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

