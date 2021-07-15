Minal Khan recreates a fun scene from Jeeto Pakistan

Crowned as Pakistan’s only game show which accumulates people from all over the country, ARY Digital’s ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ has been undisputedly the most-watched television game show for years, for all the right reasons.

Its fans not only watch the show with total concentration, they even re-enact their favorite dialogues and moments through different dubbing smartphone applications to show their admiration for the show. The absolutely talented, ‘Ishq Hai‘ girl, Minal Khan is the latest celebrity to recreate a scene from Jeeto Pakistan, in which a participant is apparently urging Fahad Mustafa to help her win a car.

The show depicts people from all over the country performing immersive yet funny tasks to get prizes ranging from washing machines and microwaves to bikes, cars, and 50 Tola gold. Steered by the heartthrob, Fahad Mustafa, this show does not only have games, but it also carries different genres of questions that can get participants to win perhaps a car or even a handsome amount of gold.

Fahad Mustafa himself is one of the many reasons Jeeto Pakistan is an absolute success. His suave looks and his witty punch lines are not the only factors that make him everybody’s favorite, but his withstanding and consistent energy takes the show to a whole new level of awesomeness.

