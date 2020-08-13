Mirza Gohar Rasheed reminisces last shooting day of Ishqiya with an endearing video

Just like every other Monday from the past few months, the entire Social Media this Monday was abuzz with hashtags such as Rumi, Hamza, Hamna, Azeem and of course Ishqiya, for, the drama has captivated the audiences with an absolutely stunning screenplay, exuberant actors and a grabbing storyline.

Related: Ishqiya ends with an emotional yet befitting episode

Lovebirds, drifting apart, only to end up in eachother’s life differently in a way that one’s revenge is another’s misery. For the will of her father, Hamna relinquishes her love, but finds a better person Azeem, who is not only understanding, but he stands by his spouse even when she hates herself.

Essayed by the immensely talented, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Azeem is the epitome of not only a perfect husband, but also a great human being. In spite of being hurt, he supports Hamna in the thicks and thins and gives her love when she needs it the most.

That’s not all, he stands like a pillar after the demise of his father-in-law, warns Hamza of grave reprecussions if he thought of the family as a vulnerable one, he apologises to Rumaisa, even on Hamna’s behalf, promises he will get her out of this relation built on vengeance and anger.

Also, he gives a life filled with contentment and love to the person he had married, overlaps all her flaws and mistakes with his maturity and affection.

After the last episode of Ishqiya, our favorite, Azeem aka Mirza Gohar Rasheed took to Instagram to post an emotional video of his last day on the sets of Ishqiya. He wrote, “As they say all good things must come to an end. There are very few characters in any actors career which shapes them as an artist and as a human being #Azeem is that one character for me which taught me that tolerance and patience is not a weakness but a virtue. So with utter most humbleness I would like to pay my gratitude to the phenomenal team of #Ishqiya.”

He went on to thank CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Jerjees Seja for his “wisdom of guidance,” the producer Fahad Mustafa for “positivity and vision,” and the entire cast and crew of Ishqiya and the team of ARY Digital for love and support.

Here’s wishing Mirza Gohar Rasheed well for all his future endeavors. May you keep astonishing us with your impeccable acting capabilities.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments