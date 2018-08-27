Momina Mustehsan’s Brother Got Hitched In A Set Of Grand Ceremonies!

When we hear the name of Momina Mustehsan, a voice emerges in our head and resonates. A voice so surreal that it creates magic, letting us forget even a pinch of chaos around us. Having started with the sorrowful ‘Awaari’ in a Bollywood flick, ‘Ek Villain’, Momina went on to become the favorite female singer of the entire Pakistani populace. Her ‘Afreen Afreen’, alongside the maestro, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has acted as a milestone in her career.

Besides her flamboyant singing, she is known for her uber-fun personality. She never ceases to entertain her fans through her official Instagram account via various posts and stories. Recently, she has shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram stories, delineating her brother, Hashim’s wedding ceremony. We will take you on a quick tour of pretty much everything that has happened in his Nikkah and Barat ceremonies.

The cutie enters her brother’s ceremonial wedding event with a boomerang.

She flaunts her beauteous Ghagra with a boomerang, yet again.

Blue is surely the color that is made for the adorable Momina.

Her brother, Hashim enters the venue along with his sister and other family members.

Siblings goals, for sure!

This video of the prima donna and her brother singing a beautiful song is the best thing you will watch all the day.

Awww! These newlyweds are giving us some major couple goals!

The groom gang, all set to oomph the spectators with their energy.

Squad Goals #HashimKiFariTale A post shared by Ali Khurshid (@alikhurshid1) on Aug 26, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT

Hashim’s friends take him to the dance floor to enthrall on this Arabic song.

Pulling off a dance wearing a heavy dress with an ace is hands down Fariyal’s thing. She dances with her daddy cool.

A grand cake for the grand couple! The couple cuts this huge cake amid close ones.

And the day closes with the ring ceremony.

The family flies back to Karachi for a couple of ceremonial events including the reception. This pre-event photo-shoot of the couple is giving us all the feels.

Film rolls of celebration. #HashimKiFariTale A post shared by Ali Khurshid (@alikhurshid1) on Aug 27, 2018 at 1:44am PDT

This wedding event in the midst of Karachi exhibits infinite grandeur.

The bride looks super-awesome, donned in a beauteous traditional outfit and subtle jewelry.

The starlet with her family, oozing charm.

And now she’s having a fun time with her sister in law, Fariyal.

Momina Mustehsan manages to look drop dead gorgeous on the ceremonial occasion.

Momina and her baby brother, Haider, dedicating a song to the groom is surely sibling goals!

The groom joins in for his sister’s well-acclaimed, Afreen Afreen.

Momina tells her fans about the uniqueness of her jewelry. She writes, “This jewelry is a family heirloom passed down 5+ generations to me. It makes me feel special to have something that connects me to those from my bloodline that I never had the opportunity to get to know.”

Momina sprinkles an abundance of love and prayers for her brother, Hashim with a group photo.

This photo is pouring cuteness all over our screens for a lot of reasons. Hashim wears a shirt delineating Mirza Ghalib and few of his verses. He captions the photo as, “Tum bhi Ghalib ka koi sher ho.”

Have a look at this graceful bride getting ready for her reception. She dons a heavy traditional dress.

Fariyal enters the venue with her parents. Such a pleasant sight!

Her better half, Hashim holds her hand to take her towards the stage.

We wish this couple a very happy life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

