Momina Mustehsan’s “Aaya Na Tu” Will Give You All The Feels!

The ultimate pride of Pakistan, Momina Mustehsan, who got immense fame for her appearance in the well-acclaimed ‘Awaari’, from the movie, Ek Villain, is now on a spree to set flabbergasting milestones, making the entire country proud of her.

In spite of being an owner of a super-cute persona, the starlet is capable of sweeping the audiences off their feet with her surreal voice and her captivating tone. The prima donna carries the honor of singing with the legendary, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the rendition of ‘Afreen’ which has originally been sung by the maestro, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Having collected fame globally for her outstanding performance in the 9th edition of Coke Studio, Momina Mustehsan has been recalled to perform in the 10th installment of the franchise as well. She has intoned alongside Daniyal Zafar, the dapper brother of Ali Zafar.

The gorgeous artist has recently collaborated with an Indian pop singer, Arjun Kanungo, singing a song, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, which will melt your heart immediately with a desire to hear it again and again. Composed by the pop singer himself, the audio treat starts off with a soft, sad music, divulging both the singers.

The song happens to be a love ballad and the video of this song is produced in accordance with the mood. Arjun initiates the first stanza in a low tone, followed by Momina flawlessly intoning her part of the song. The overall slow array of this song with the sufficient amount of highs and lows turns this duet into a song worth listening to.

The perfection of this song is not just confined to the voices and music, the video is pretty much complementing the euphoria we get when we listen to this song. From the penning down of intensely emotional lyrics to the surreal voices of immensely talented singers to the choice of subtle videography, Aaya Na Tu occurs as a thoughtful and touching treat to the eyes and ears of all the spectators.

We are hands down deeply moved by Momina’s Aaya Na Tu. What do you think about this song? Tell us in the comments below while we give it a listen one more time.

