Momina Mustehsan Garners Immense Praise For This Cover

Having collected fame globally for her outstanding performance in the 9th edition of Coke Studio, Momina Mustehsan has been called to perform in the 10th installment of the franchise as well. She has intoned alongside Daniyal Zafar, the dapper brother of Ali Zafar. The prima donna carries the honor of singing with the legendary, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the rendition of ‘Afreen’ which has been originally sung by the maestro, Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Having been an owner to gorgeous persona besides her surreal voice, the starlet has posted a video of herself along with her musician friends singing a cover of the latest sensation of Strings, ‘Sajni’, from their newest album, ‘Thirty’, which is being released on the 30th anniversary of their band.

As soon as she uploaded the video to her account, immense love started oozing out in the comments’ section under her post. Ample fans and followers admired her voice, gorgeousness, and personification.

According to few, her dimple throughout the video looks phenomenal.

Few displayed their desire to see Momina in the next Coke Studio.

This girl compared her voice with the voice of our pop queen, Nazia Hassan.

Furthermore, even the Bollywood sensation, Prachi Desai couldn’t hold back her praise for the singer.

Here’s the original version of Sajni.

We wish that our adorable singer keeps on tantalizing our ears with her astounding voice in the future.

