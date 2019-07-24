Morey Saiyan is pure magic!

We have been praising the veteran actress Rekha for her performance on songs like In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke and Salam e Ishq, the legendary Madhuri Dixit on Maar Dala and the stunning Deepika Padukone on Deewani Mastani. Little did we know Pakistan also has an actress who can outperform aforementioned divas with absolute mastery. The gorgeous Mahira Khan will make you watch this surreal Morey Saiyan’s short version again and again for all the right reasons.

Apart from being soothing to the ears, Parey Hut Love songs are also a delight to the vision. So far Ik Pal, Behka Na, and Haye Dil have been released and the praise they are accumulating each passing second is truly phenomenal. The release of Morey Saiyan will surely set a benchmark, for it touches the right chords.

Related: Parey Hut Love has hands down the most surreal music album!

It starts with the dapper, Sheheryar Munawar’s entry into the main hall of a Haveli dressed in traditional kurta pajama with a shawl. He finds out the majestic, Mahira Khan clad in all red, sitting with other dancers, all set to give a performance that is destined to make history.

As soon as he sits, she sprinkles her magic on him and the entire hall of the Haveli. Be it carrying such a heavy dress and jewelry, dancing like she has been dancing this way for years, or her undeniably astonishing expressions, Mahira Khan is the ultimate queen who knows how to ace everything and make it look effortless.

Coming to the music of Morey Saiyan, it is unarguably the most comforting and soothing song of the entire year. Sung by the majestic Zeb Bangash, and composed by the uber-talented Azaan Sami Khan, this song is a potpourri of love, magic, and euphoria blended to synchronize with the music created by Sanjeev Sen on Tabla, Laxmi Sharma on Dholak and Ravi Chari on Sitar. Asim has put this song into words with his pen.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year” Parey Hut Love, starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Morey Saiyan do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

