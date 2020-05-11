Celebrities post heartfelt notes/photos on Mother’s Day
Arguably every day is a Mother’s Day in Pakistan, because, in accordance with our religion and the society we live in, mothers are the most pivotal fragment of a family, keeping it together like a meshwork having strong bonds. Just like every year the second Sunday of May this year has marked Mothers Day across the world. People have taken to Social Media or otherwise, to pay homage to the countless efforts of their mothers ever since.
Jumping on the bandwagon, Pakistanis have also celebrated the day with zeal. A few celebrities have also taken to Instagram to display the amount of love they carry for their moms with adorable photos and emotional notes.
Here are almost all the posts different celebrities have uploaded for their mothers, wishing them on the auspicious occasion of Mothers Day with heartfelt notes.
View this post on Instagram
7 saal pehly aaj k din hamari amma is jahan e fani se rukhsat ho gaeen. mother’s day pe amma ki death aisa hi hai jesy valentine’s day pe aap ka breakup ho jae balky us se bohot zyada bura. kyon k zindagi mai sab kuch dobara mil sakta hai magar maa baap aik hi bar milty hain jo bilawajah bemaqsad har wakt aap se pyar karty hain. wesy toh har roz magar specialy aaj ka poora din apni maa k sath guzaren. us maa k sath jisny aap ko paida kia hai us maa k sath nahi jisky phone aany pe aap ki ammi kehti hain “KIS MAA KA PHONE HAI ?” khush rahen aur most importantly apni maa ko khush rakhen . ps: agar aap mai koi talent nahi aur kamyaab hona chahty hain toh maa ki dua se behtar kuch nahi . ???????? love you Amma ??
View this post on Instagram
My Mother is Mirror and i am just reflection of her. May you remain the driving force, may you live long, healthy and happy life Mama. Celebration is just another reason to show how much we love you. Happy mother’s day once again to all the Mummies ?? Thankyou @ansabjahangirstudio for this beautiful outfits and making this day even more special. @anilamurtaza for the love and efforts behind my every plan.
View this post on Instagram
I miss saying “Ammi” out loud. It’s been many years – decades – since she left us, but the sense of having a mother, of someone whose wisdom, no matter how old you get, is the only wisdom you really seek, never goes away. To sit in your mother’s feet and to ask her opinion is really another way of asking her to bless you. To bless you with her love; to bless you with her protection. My Ammi used to make crispy parathas for me, light and translucent. No one has ever been able to make those parathas. She used to flip them over in the plate with a smile. When I think of her smile, a secret smile, I feel closer to her. Someone once told me I have my mother’s eyes. I think I do. Sometimes when I I laugh, I see her flash for a moment before my eyes. She is wearing a cotton sari and looking peacefully out into the world. This is how I like to remember her. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world. ??
The stunning, Sajal Ali wrote for her mother-in-law along with her mother.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day Amma….also found my first day of school picture (please notice the suppppper high shorts) and one of the first letters I wrote to Santa when I started writing where I’m obviously a cricket fan but why wicket keeping gloves bro you’re probably 5. Love you Amma ?????????? PS Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there!
View this post on Instagram
My dearest mommy!!!! You have been the pillar of integrity, love and courage for both @zylasarhady and I. You made us stronger and filled us with endless boundless love!!! I love you even more now that I am a mom and I understand this relationship from your end ???????? happy Mother’s Day @wonderwoolies ???????? may you always have great health and this beautiful smile on your face. Ameen!!!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day ?? to these amazing, powerhouse women in my life and to all the wonder women around the world ???? Thank you for being YOU, so people around you could grow to be their best selves! Starting from the left is my Wife, Mom, Sis and Mom in law…..One I’m so happy is not my mom, one I’m the happiest is my mom, one has pretty much been my mom and one is more my mom than even her own daughters ????????! The world may stop but you all never do and we appreciate, adore and awed by all you do everyday!! We can never repay you but can start by doing the dishes after iftaar today 😉 Come on gentlemen let’s get to it! #happymothersday #gratefulsonhusbandbrothersoninlaw ???????? #livelaughlovelife #thankyou
View this post on Instagram
Aik yeh jahaan hai ! Aik woh jahaan hai ! Meri dua mein, Sirf meri maa hai! Happy Mother’s Day Amma! Love you & miss you a little too much my forever best friend @raziamakhdoom ???????? p.s. Can’t wait for this pandemic to get over so I can see you & give you the longest hug !
View this post on Instagram
I celebrate you every day Mama & even that is not enough, each time I achieve something, the first reaction I want to see is yours because you’re the reason why I am able to do any of it?? Happy Mother’s Day Mama!!! You’ve hugged me on my bad days just as tight as you’ve hugged me on my better days . I can never thank you enough, it warms my heart that I came into existence as a part of you & I always will be!!! Love you x @raziamakhdoom #MothersDayEveryday #HappyMothersDay ALHUMDULILLAH ?????????????????????????????????????
View this post on Instagram
Meri pyari Amma…?? My strength, my peace, my blessing, my happiness, my inspiration and my hero. I wish I could be even one percent as strong as you are. I am nothing without you, no matter how old I get,I will always want you to stand by my side. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there who love their children unconditionally and do not expect anything in return… love you Amma ????
View this post on Instagram
“Why don’t you hug ME??” my mother always says when I melt into a hug in my father’s arms. “Come here and hug me please,” she says, brow furrowed. ? ? When I was a kid, hugging my father was easy because he was bearlike, and always up for a hug. He would come back from the office and I would run towards him and he would scoop me up in his arms. ? ? It was a little more complicated with my mother. She was working as hard, if not more, getting The Friday Times on its feet. When she was not writing satirical columns, she was marketing the paper, working her ass off to generate advertising revenue, to build up circulation, then slogging harder to keep and retain revenue and readership. ? ? She always wore red lipstick. Her eyes were harried, alert. She had a big throaty laugh. ? ? My mother and I have had many difficult, painful conversations of what her chronic busyness – and stressed-outness – meant for us as children. Ali and I were lucky in that we had our Dadi and Maasi and Phuppo around, and they showered us with immense love.? ? But keeping a combative newspaper going was part of what drove my mother. Her search for her own identity began at 24 when she refused to accept her clan’s diktat, which demanded, among other things, that she marry a Syed. ? ? So she toiled. For many things – ideals, fruitful contradictions – and for many years. ? ? Now, when my mother asks me why I don’t hug her, I roll my eyes and laugh.? ? What I really want to tell her is that I love her anyway. ? ? I love her for her strength. (We have a thing for fetishising our mothers’ strengths, and for good reason. They are fucking warriors who understand they have no choice but to carry on, battle on, JUGGLE SHIT, SORT SHIT OUT, HANDLE SHIT. They get stuff done, they raise kids—and their emotional intelligence is sharper than Amir Liaqat’s tongue.) ? ? I want to tell her that I love her for her optimism, her mischief, her insistence on her own joyous and difficult journey, and her remarkable evolutions along the way.? ? Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, those with us, and especially those in our hearts. #mothersday #memories #1990s #pakistan #mirasethi
View this post on Instagram
Tu ne na hi Hamein chalna sikhaya par hamein masbood qadam rakhna bhi sikhaya Tu ne na hi hamein Bolna sikhaya par sahi lafzoon ko bolnay ka istamal bhi sikhaya Tu ne Nahi hamein acha khana yeh pehna aurna sikhaya par jab yeh cheezain na bhi hon Un kay baghir bhi rahna sikhaya Tu ne Nahi hamein akelay is mashray main izzat dilai balkay In sab ki izzat karna bhi seekhai Tu ne Nahi hamein parhaya likhaya balkay is Kabil banaya kay hum is duniya main chal Sakain kuch baan sakain apney liy kuch kar sakain Tu ne hamein itna kuch dey diya apni Jawani bhi humaray naam kar di kay Kya hum tumhara yeh bhorpa bhi na bansakein tu hum ne Kya kiya is duniya main.. kuch Nahi kuch bhi tu Nahi.. tu Ghalat tu sahi tu jaisi bhi rahi tum tu humari maa ho tu ne tu hi Mujhe bhi maa bana sikhaya.. Puri Zindagi Puri duniya Puri kayinat bhi la kar treay Qadmon main daal dain tu us main bhi kami hi reh jai gi.. shukriya maa kyun kay tum ho lajawab bemisal kyun kay tum ho meri pyari maa I love you Ami jaan.. kuch bhi larlon aap kay liy Phir bhi Kami reh jai gi kyun kay yeh Zindagi choti par jaye gi ??????
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day Amma @ansa.zubair Where do I begin?! what do I thank you for?!! When all of my life is a reflection of your hard work, dedication, love and sacrifice. I am what I am today, primarily because of the self belief that you instilled in me. I do not know if I was special or not, but your unwavering belief in me, made me work that much harder to achieve all those goals….work that much harder to always try and be the best. So thank you Ammi….Thank you for pushing me to perfection and for always keeping the bench mark so high! You have always stood behind me like a rock, even to this day. If I was to be born again, I would ask Alllah to make you my mother again and again and again!! ???? So lucky that Allah choose you to be my mother!! Love you now and forevermore ???? Your loving son, Fahad #fahadmirza #mothersday #motherson #karachi #pakistan #sarwatgillani #qawalli
With all these beauteous wishes and heartwarming notes, we wish all the mothers a very happy belated Mothers Day. May all of us always have our mother’s support, love, and presence all our life.
