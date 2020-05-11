Celebrities post heartfelt notes/photos on Mother’s Day

Arguably every day is a Mother’s Day in Pakistan, because, in accordance with our religion and the society we live in, mothers are the most pivotal fragment of a family, keeping it together like a meshwork having strong bonds. Just like every year the second Sunday of May this year has marked Mothers Day across the world. People have taken to Social Media or otherwise, to pay homage to the countless efforts of their mothers ever since.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Pakistanis have also celebrated the day with zeal. A few celebrities have also taken to Instagram to display the amount of love they carry for their moms with adorable photos and emotional notes.

Here are almost all the posts different celebrities have uploaded for their mothers, wishing them on the auspicious occasion of Mothers Day with heartfelt notes.

The stunning, Sajal Ali wrote for her mother-in-law along with her mother.

With all these beauteous wishes and heartwarming notes, we wish all the mothers a very happy belated Mothers Day. May all of us always have our mother’s support, love, and presence all our life.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

