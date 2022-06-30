Pakistani music gets massive recognition in Ms. Marvel Ep 4

Directed by Pakistan’s pride, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the 4th episode of Ms. Marvel is no less than a treat for Pakistanis, and especially for Karachiites.

Kamala visits her Nani (Samina Ahmed) in Karachi along with her mother, meets cousins, explores Karachi, and gets to see her great grandmother, Ayesha (Mehwish Hayat), and her great grandfather, Hasan, whose character is played by the very handsome, Fawad Khan. She makes new friends, including Farhan Akhtar, rides in a Qingqi (Chin-chi), and eats biryani straight out of a shopper at the beach.

Apart from the raw, pure, and gorgeous portrayal of Karachi, the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel also features some exciting Pakistani music.

As soon as Kamala reaches Karachi, Talal Qureshi and Naseebo Lal’s ‘Aag‘ welcomes her, as she travels to her ancestral home from Char Minar Chawrangi, to Hotel Metropol, Frere Hall, Teen Talwar, and Beach View Park Chawrangi.

The next day she has lunch at some boat club with her mother and cousins with literally the World-Famous ‘Pasoori‘ playing in the background.

Later that day, she visits the old city area of Karachi with her cousins, and sees some old colonial buildings, with Somewhat Super and Abid Brohi’s ‘Sibbi Song‘ playing in the backdrop, providing it a legit Karachi Vibe.

Kamala then makes a new friend, and goes inside a Chinese restaurant, only to find the heartthrob Farhan Akhtar there. The song that plays during the scene is Nazia Hassan’s ‘Disco Deewane‘, followed by Hassan and Roshaan’s ‘Doobne De (Reprise)‘.

She and her new friend Karim sit at the beach around a bonfire and eat biryani straight out of a plastic shopper, with the boys jamming Sajjad Ali’s ‘Babiya‘, making it a true Karachi hangout.

In the very next scene, Nani listens to Mussarat Nazir’s ‘Mera Laung Cawacha‘ on a Vinyl Record Player as Kamala’s mother cleans the house.

At the end of the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel, Kamala finds herself on the train track, at the train station in the era of the partition of Indo-Pak.

How did you like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's representation of Karachi in Ms. Marvel? How do you think will the series unfold?

