Mujhay Vida Kar | The clash between perception and reality
Mujhay Vida Kar is the story of two girls who are friends and have different aspirations in life. Rida and Sadia are close friends and they want to settle down in life.
Rida wants to marry someone who lives abroad, while Sadia wants to get married in a well-settled family but their destiny has other plans.
Madiha Imam as Rida is an idealistic girl who lives in a fantasy world.
Saboor Ali as Sadia is a simple girl who wants to marry into a rich family.
Muneeb Butt as Usman is Tauseef’s friend from the UK, who immediately likes Rida at Tauseef‘s wedding.
Mujhay Vida Kar depicts how reality is much different from perception.
Ali Rizvi as Tauseef marries Sadia to get dowry.
Shabbir Jan as Habib and Saba Hameed as Sultana are Usman’s greedy parents.
Haris Waheed as Aneeq is Rida’s supporting brother who stands by her.
Raza Talish as Safeer is Rida‘s friend who helps her in difficult times.
Mariam Ansari as Masooma is Sadia’s shrewd cousin who tries to destroy her life.
Written By: Samra Bukhari
Directed By: Saqib Zafar
Cast:
- Madiha Imam
- Saboor Ali
- Muneeb Butt
- Saba Hameed
- Shabbir Jan
- Raza Talish
- Ali Rizvi
- Haris Waheed
- Sajjad Paul
- Sana Askari
- Afshan Zafar
- Paras Masroor
- Maria Khan
- Tara Mehmood
- Mariam Ansari
- Shaista Jabeen
- Falak Naeem (Child Artist)
Mujhay Vida Kar is starting from the 17 of May and will be aired every Monday to Thursday at 7:00 PM, on ARY Digital.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor