Mujhay Vida Kar | The clash between perception and reality

Mujhay Vida Kar is the story of two girls who are friends and have different aspirations in life. Rida and Sadia are close friends and they want to settle down in life.

Rida wants to marry someone who lives abroad, while Sadia wants to get married in a well-settled family but their destiny has other plans.

Madiha Imam as Rida is an idealistic girl who lives in a fantasy world.

Saboor Ali as Sadia is a simple girl who wants to marry into a rich family.

Muneeb Butt as Usman is Tauseef’s friend from the UK, who immediately likes Rida at Tauseef‘s wedding.

Mujhay Vida Kar depicts how reality is much different from perception.

Ali Rizvi as Tauseef marries Sadia to get dowry.

Shabbir Jan as Habib and Saba Hameed as Sultana are Usman’s greedy parents.

Haris Waheed as Aneeq is Rida’s supporting brother who stands by her.

Raza Talish as Safeer is Rida‘s friend who helps her in difficult times.

Mariam Ansari as Masooma is Sadia’s shrewd cousin who tries to destroy her life.

Written By: Samra Bukhari

Directed By: Saqib Zafar

Cast:

Madiha Imam

Saboor Ali

Muneeb Butt

Saba Hameed

Shabbir Jan

Raza Talish

Ali Rizvi

Haris Waheed

Sajjad Paul

Sana Askari

Afshan Zafar

Paras Masroor

Maria Khan

Tara Mehmood

Mariam Ansari

Shaista Jabeen

Falak Naeem (Child Artist)

Mujhay Vida Kar is starting from the 17 of May and will be aired every Monday to Thursday at 7:00 PM, on ARY Digital.

